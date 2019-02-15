Frames per second: Why Amol Palekar needs Doctor Mama and Deven

On the morning of his all-important job interview at Urmila Traders, Ram Prasad (Amol Palekar) — the protagonist of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1979 classic Gol Maal — gets a visit from Doctor Mama (David).

He is not the real mama (maternal uncle) of Ram Prasad and his sister, Ratna, but a family friend, and a parental figure to the two young, orphaned siblings. He proceeds to reveal to Ram Prasad secrets about his interviewer and proprietor of Urmila Traders, Bhavani Shankar (Utpal Dutt), that will help him get the job. “He is a man of strong likes and dislikes,” ...