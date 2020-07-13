Goa's Hindutva architect

First things first. This is not a hagiography.

The book opens with an account of Manohar Parrikar’s fight against pancreatic cancer and the authors recount with appalled fascination his stubborn refusal to give up the chief ministership of Goa although he’d been catheterised, hooked on to support systems and was skeletal in frame. When he left for treatment to the US, he set up a three-member committee to take key government decisions, with appropriate financial limits. Files were signed on his behalf by his principal secretary, P Krishnamurthy, a clearly untenable ...