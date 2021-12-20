Healing from loss

How to live when a loved one dies Author: Thich Nhat Hanh Publisher: Rider Books Pages: 176 Price: Rs 399 Death is a subject on which we often avoid talking. It reminds us of our impermanence and the fact that our loved ones will stop breathing and being around in ways that we are used to.

The silence around it does not imply an acceptance of its inevitability or an absence of fear. This hesitation to engage keeps us from building the inner resources that we need to cope. Thich Nhat Hanh’s new book How to live when a loved one dies is a tender exploration of ...