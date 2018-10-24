Identity and popular politics

Identity The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment Francis Fukuyama Farrar, Strauss and Giroux, New York, 2018 218 pages Rs 599 Ambushed by Brexit and the triumph of Donald Trump in 2016, Francis Fukuyama has set himself the task of explaining the origins and development of populist nationalism that has gripped the western world.

Mr Fukuyama brings to this investigation historical gravitas and a pen that lucidly clarifies the most arcane of ideas. He sees the 30 years from the 1970s to the 2000s as a period that witnessed a massive expansion of ...