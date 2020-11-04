India's corporate collapses

This is a very well-timed volume. In the past decade we have seen some spectacular collapses largely because companies borrowed too much and could not repay. This book looks at some of these cases and how these companies ended up in a debt trap.

The cast of characters were once some of the biggest names in Indian business before they defaulted and were embroiled in other controversies. A few of them — Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi or even Ravi Parthasarathy for instance — fled the country. Some have been arrested — such as the Bhushans. Others are trying hard to ...