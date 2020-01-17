Inside a VC's world

This rather personal account of a venture capitalist’s journey through the ups and downs of the start-up cycles stands out for its honest narration more than anything else. The Moonshot Game reads like a collection of many start-up stories with Rahul Chandra, co-founder of Helion Ventures, as an anchor.

Since Mr Chandra himself is part of all the stories, it’s his memoir — up, close and personal. Divided into 21 chapters, with no separate titles, the book is an easy read if you are interested in an insider’s perspective of the venture capital and start-up space ...