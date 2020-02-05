Looking into Kashmir

On August 7 last year, the President of India abrogated all sections of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, except one, after both Houses of Parliament passed his government’s resolution to dissolve the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two Union Territories.

In the run-up to the changes, the government detained democratically elected leaders of the state, increased security personnel manifold, and blacked out internet and telephone services in a brutal clampdown that has lasted, in some form or the other, till now. The book under review, ...