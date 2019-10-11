Movie review: The Sky is Pink has just a hint of too much purple

A few minutes in, a voice announces she is dead but promises that the film won't be a tear-jerker. The Sky is Pink makes it clear that it will entertain the audience even though at its heart it is about preparing for a loved one's impending death.

The task of light-heartedly narrating a serious story falls to Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), speaking from the grave. Her parents, Aditi and Niren, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Farhan Akhtar, respectively, have the tougher task of coping with her fragile and short life. For the movie to succeed, then, it has to make the ...