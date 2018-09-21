Shades of fundraising

Fundraisers are often fronted by artists who are called on to donate works for worthy causes, whether by NGOs working in specific areas or in the case of large manmade or natural calamities.

Sometimes they get to keep part of the proceeds (usually if it is an auction), at other times they give away the entire caboodle as in the case of the recent Art for Kerala Flood Disaster where they have responded with due support to artists Jatin Das’s and Vivan Sundaram’s call to donate works to raise funds for the Kerala chief minister’s distress relief fund. Punters looking ...