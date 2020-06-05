The best of Indian wines

I’m frequently asked, “Which is the best Indian wine?” We should modify that question to: “Which are the best Indian wines today?” The quality (and price) of wines made in India improves/increases each year and there’s no question that our best wines are today much better than most imported wines priced at the same level.

One key issue I have with Indian producers is that they rarely mention the vintage of their wines on their websites — are they ignorant or just plain lazy? My list (presented by producer, in alphabetical order and all prices for ...