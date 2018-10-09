The corruption poser

The Republic of Beliefs A New Approach To Law And Economics Kaushik Basu Princeton University Press 238+XVII pages; Rs 699 When does the law become effective? Why do some people observe the law and others flout them? What circumstances trigger such different responses to the law? How can we bring about a change in human behaviour so that laws can be enforced with greater effectiveness, thereby enhancing economic gains? These are some of the key questions Kaushik Basu, an eminent economist and former chief economic advisor to the Indian government, tries to explore in ...