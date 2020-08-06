The eye of the beholder

Why would you want to read a book about love? Do you care to learn from people who can theorise about this subject? Are you trying to be a better lover? Do you think that life has passed you by, and you haven’t found your beloved yet? Are you simply curious about the intense, abiding human need to love and be loved? Here’s my reason: In a pandemic-stricken world that heightens the awareness of impermanence and uncertainty, love might be one of the few remaining frameworks to make meaning and find purpose.

Love is not a Word: The Culture and Politics of Desire is a ...