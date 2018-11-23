The Indian Wine Day

The 16th of November has been set as “Indian Wine Day” when selected Indian wines are paired with Indian cuisine at a sit-down dinner at the LaLit group hotels worldwide.

This was the brainchild of Delhi-based wine advocate and international judge Subhash Arora, who asked, “Why can we not promote Indian wines on this day and eschew Beaujolais Nouveau (which is promoted worldwide on the third weekend of November every year)?” Subhash roped in the LaLit Suri Hospitality Group’s executive director, Keshav Suri, and their executive sommelier, Charles ...