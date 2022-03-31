The PayPal mafia

Author and biographer Jimmy Soni’s book on PayPal is not the first detailed account of its early history.

That distinction would probably go to The PayPal Wars: Battles with eBay, the Media, the Mafia and the Rest of Planet Earth written by a former PayPal marketing executive Eric M Jackson, which was published in 2004. But Mr Soni’s book —which took over five years of reporting though he had originally estimated that he would finish it in half that time —is important not just because of its exceptional reporting but also because it puts the PayPal story in ...