Vivekananda as universalist

The path to knowledge often originates from a state of ignorance. The primary title of this book — Guru to the World — sounded unambiguously Vishwaguru-ish, a word dropped ad nauseam in recent years to create the illusion of imminent and unparalleled enhancement of India’s global influence. Consequently, when this reviewer first learnt of this book, it got automatically framed within the context of being appropriated by the Hindu right wing. It naturally was seen as yet another effort of the political bandwagon that enlisted writers and scholars of repute or otherwise, to promote exceptionality of certain individuals and profundity of certain policies. Maybe it was decided that it is now time to promote the idea of the supremacy of Hinduism, the conclusion emerged.