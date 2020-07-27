Zee5 launches 'Zee5 Club' yearly subscription package: Price, other details

on Monday announces ‘ Club’ subscription plan in which the home grown over the top platform provides access to television shows, originals and Alt Balaji shows. Priced at Rs 365, the Club yearly subscription includes access to around 1000 movies, ZEE Zindagi shows and over 90 Live TV channels without advertisements.

"We are a customer obsessed OTT platform and the launch of ZEE5 Club is a result of the feedback we received from our consumers.

Furthermore, democratising access for all Indians to their favourite entertainment content, at a value price, was brewing as an idea for the longest time. With a strong consumer value proposition, ZEE5 Club will help us to board every Indian and provide them with a hyper-personalised and a seamless content viewing experience all at Rs 365 per year,” said Rahul Maroli, Senior Vice President and Head SVOD, ZEE5 India.

Besides regular content, some of Zee’s popular TV shows like Kumum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya in Hindi, Sembaruthi in Tamil, Jothe Jotheyali in Kannada and Mazya Navryachi Bayko in Marathi would be available on ZEE5 Club before telecast on television.

Earlier this year, Star India subsidiary announced free content on its OTT platform to expand its reach in tier-II and tier-III cities. Part of ka vaada, free entertainment sabse zyada marketing campaign, the free content on the platform included movies like Chhichhore, Mission Mangal; TV shows from Star Plus like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Nazar, Kasauti Zindagi Kay and Star Bharat like Savdhaan India along with