70 brands partner with 'Myntra for Earth' to offer sustainable fashion

Online fashion retailer Myntra said its initiative to enable customers with the choice to adopt and shop sustainable fashion and lifestyle, through its dedicated, ‘Myntra for Earth’ store, is attracting both brands and consumers alike.
About 70 leading fashion and lifestyle brands have partnered with the Walmart-owned Myntra over the past six months to offer over 5,500 styles to customers in its sustainable store. The store offers an immersive and engaging shopping experience for truly ‘sustainability-inclined’ conscious shoppers.
“The cause of sustainable and environment-friendly methods and products that are gaining widespread recognition across spheres,” said Ayyappan Rajagopal, chief business officer Myntra.
Nearly 62 per cent of the visitors to the ‘Myntra For Earth’ store are women, with metro cities contributing about 40 per cent of the overall visits to the store. People of all age groups are seemingly conscious about their fashion choices and their impact on the environment in varying degrees. However, those in the age group of 21 to 35 are contributing the highest to the growth of the ‘Myntra For Earth’ store.
“The specially curated store recognises the fashion industry’s sustainability efforts and also aims at augmenting the income opportunities of artisans and NGOs involved,” said Rajagopal. “Since its launch, Myntra For Earth store has received a phenomenal response. We are working towards scaling the number of brands in the store to 2x by the upcoming quarter while adding another 4000 styles to the existing assortment.”
The key pillars for this initiative are handloom and handcrafted, organic, natural-dyed, recyclable and eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free. Even the products ordered through this store are delivered in packets made from 100 per cent recycled paper.
The selection under the store is carefully curated keeping in mind various factors that are beneficial for the environment as a whole. This includes sustainable efforts towards sourcing raw materials for production and manufacturing. In the process, Myntra is also creating a positive impact by enabling women empowerment, promoting responsible fair trade, employment opportunities, etc.
The store hosts a variety of brands and collections across major categories. These include H&M, Mango, Unnati Silks, Bharatsthali. The other brands include Kama Ayurveda, Forest Essentials and Fab India. Myntra Fashion Brands featured on the platform for their conscious collection include Taavi, Roadster and Ether.
