JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

M&M Q2 net plunges 88% to Rs 162 cr on sharp contraction in auto segment
Business Standard

8 MW solar energy capacity at NTPC Auraiya project commercially operational

The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021

Topics
NTPC | NTPC power generation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NTPC
Besides, it has 25 JV & subsidiaries stations-- 9 coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables

NTPC on Tuesday said 8 MW solar energy generation capacity at its Auraiya project in Uttar Pradesh has been made commercially operational.

The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, 8 MW part capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 10.11.2020," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group comprises 46 NTPC stations--24 coal- based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 14 renewables.

Besides, it has 25 JV & subsidiaries stations-- 9 coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.