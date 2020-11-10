8 MW solar energy capacity at NTPC Auraiya project commercially operational

on Tuesday said 8 MW solar energy generation capacity at its Auraiya project in Uttar Pradesh has been made commercially operational.

The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, 8 MW part capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 10.11.2020," said in a BSE filing.

The present installed capacity of Group comprises 46 NTPC stations--24 coal- based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 14 renewables.

Besides, it has 25 JV & subsidiaries stations-- 9 coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)