Republic TV executive Ghanshyam Singh arrested in alleged TRP rigging scam

-
ALSO READ
Fake TRP: Mumbai police scrutinise financial transactions of 5 channels
TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear before cops, cites SC hearing
Mumbai Police arrests Ex-Hansa employee in TRP scam from Uttar Pradesh
Fake TRP: Republic TV's CFO doesn't appear; cops summon CEO, two others
BARC expresses dismay at leak, Republic says it ends Mumbai Police campaign
-
Republic TV's distribution head
Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.
Singh, who is also Assistant Vice President of the Republic Media Network, was picked up from his residence around 7.40 am, the official said.
The latest arrest has taken the number of people held by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch in the case to 12.
Singh was earlier questioned on multiple occasions by the CIU, the official said.
The fake TRP scam came to light last month when ratings agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, alleging that certain television channels were rigging TRP numbers.
Hansa is one of BARC's vendors on engagement with panel homes or people's meters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU