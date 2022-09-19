JUST IN
Get ready to cruise over 150-200 mbps download speed on 5G highway
India's first off-the-shelf cell therapy treatment for knee osteoarthritis
RBI mulls allowing P2P firms to diversify risks by entering secured lending
Print out on demand service via quick commerce not likely to scale: Report
Sky high: Flying during Diwali likely to cost 20-30% more this year
Ola does a u-turn: Plans more experience centres to take count to 200
Firms starting to pass on rising costs amid pick-up in demand: RBI study
Inox Green Energy plans to launch Rs 740-cr IPO in next 30-45 days: CEO
Meesho taps Bharat in its battle with Amazon, Flipkart this festive season
Walmart-backed PhonePe asks NPCI to extend the volume cap deadline
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India's first off-the-shelf cell therapy treatment for knee osteoarthritis
Can Air India become the Maharaja of Indian skies again?
Business Standard

Get ready to cruise over 150-200 mbps download speed on 5G highway

Will later stabilise at around 60 mpbs when subscriber number swells to 100 million or more

Topics
5G spectrum | 5G in India | internet speed

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

telcos
Its average median 4G download speed is still less than half the global average of 30.79 mbps and it is ranked at a low 117 position

Come October and Indians wielding 5G mobile phones may be able to get blazing download speeds of over 150-200 mbps supported by the 3.5-GHz band, say telecom gear companies that are building the 5G networks.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on 5G spectrum

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 06:15 IST

`
.