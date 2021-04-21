A global first: Tata Steel-HSBC do blockchain-enabled paperless trade deal

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel's partly paid shares zoom six times from their March low
Tata Steel: India business rebound in September quarter leads peers
Share of paperless mutual fund transactions declines as economy unlocks
Tata Motors, Tata Consumer: Tata Group stks may lead the next market rally
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
-
Tata Steel together with HSBC has executed a blockchain-enabled, paperless trade transaction--a global first for the steel industry.
The live trade finance transaction involved the export of steel by Tata Steel, India to Universal Tube & Plastic Industries, UAE, the steel producer informed via release today.
The end-to-end paperless trade transaction, executed over the Contour platform was made possible by a unique collaboration pivoted by Tata Steel across the spectrum over the Contour and essDOCS platforms.
The Letter of Credit (LC) was issued by HSBC UAE for Universal Tube & Plastic Industries, UAE (importer) with HSBC India as the advising and negotiating bank for Tata Steel, India (exporter).
This transaction validates the commercial and operational viability of blockchain as an alternative to conventional exchanges for paper-based documentation.
Tata Steel has also signaled its intent to explore similar opportunities in other geographies in future.
“We continuously leverage our in-house potential and that of the external ecosystems through carefully curated partnerships to drive innovation. Adoption of this platform is in line with our objective of agility and enabling a faceless yet trustworthy all-time interface to better customer experience. This unique initiative, executed in collaboration with HSBC, demonstrates our continued efforts to lead technology led disruptions by challenging the status quo and reimagining the global trade set-up,” Peeyush Gupta, vice president (steel marketing & sales), Tata Steel was quoted as saying.
With trade documents digitised, corporates can reduce the costs associated with handling paper-based documents, its reconciliation and streamline their processing flow. The use of blockchain technology in trade finance enables comprehensive visibility for all involved parties and enhanced security. Importantly, it helps to significantly reduce the document negotiation and banking transaction cycle times from week(s) to a few days, thereby aiding unlocking of working capital for businesses. It also helps to increase the velocity of trade, particularly in situations where shipping routes are relatively short.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU