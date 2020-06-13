A novel solution for struggling real estate sector in Covid-19 times

Mike Tyson, the world-acclaimed boxer, once famously exclaimed: “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face.” The real estate industry is no different. The property sector was pounded by the triple tsunamis of demonetisation, the Real Estate Regulation Act, and goods and services tax, which left the industry in a much weaker position, given the toxic highs it witnessed during the earlier years.

Before Covid-19, the sector was grappling with multiple headwinds of customer reluctance, inventory overhang and half-baked projects across the country. The sector was ...