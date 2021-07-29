AAI earned Rs 30,069 cr from joint venture and PPP airports till FY21: Govt

-
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has earned approximately Rs 30,069 crore till 2020-21 from its joint venture airports or public private partnership (PPP) airports that are being run by private entities, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday.
Currently, major airports of AAI such as Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Nagpur are being managed and operated by private entities under a joint venture model or a PPP model.
"The AAI has accrued approximately Rs 30,069 crore from its joint venture airports/public private partnership airports run by private entities till financial year 2020-21," Singh said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.
"In 2020-21, government of India has accrued approximately Rs 856 crore from Hyderabad International Airport Limited (HIAL) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) as concession fee," he added.
The AAI, which works under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns more than 100 airports across the country.
"The government of India has accrued approximately Rs 846 crore by way of Guarantee Fee, Income Tax and Goods & Service Tax (GST) from the airports run by the AAI during the year 2020-21," Singh stated.
