Abhijit Kishore to replace Ambrish Jain as Vodafone Idea COO

Vodafone Idea has promoted chief enterprise business officer Abhijit Kishore as its new chief operating officer.
He replaces Ambrish Jain who superannuated after 20 years of service.
"Abhijit has wide experience in the telecom space and has worked extensively in enterprise and consumer sales, marketing, distribution and operations. He joined the company in March 2015 and has held leadership roles in consumer operations and enterprise," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.
Arvind Nevatia, currently cluster business head – Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh, will take over as chief enterprise business officer from November 1, it added.
