Accelerating digital engagement, brands practice the art of being social

As Indian consumers accelerate their digital journey under a lockdown, brands are learning to mind the language. Not only are they looking at popular causes that would give them greater sway over their rapidly swelling online communities, they are finding ways to do that without offending their followers.

One way is to align with causes that are more universal in their appeal and less controversial. Cleanliness, health, gender equality, environmental protection and such other issues find huge support online and are not as polarising as religious equality or race or even freedom of ...