ACG to invest Rs 600 cr to build Asia's largest capsule plant in Maha

-
ALSO READ
SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely
Dr Reddy's Lab receives USFDA approval to market Lenalidomide capsule
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 out on mahresult.nic.in; result site crashes
U'khand Forest Dept conserves 73 rare, threatened, endangered plant species
Pune chemical plant fire: Search operation resume; firm owner summoned
-
Global pharma industry supplier ACG on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 600 crore to build Asia's largest capsules manufacturing unit near Aurangabad in Maharashtra.
The facility in the backward Marathwada region will create 1,000 jobs directly and indirectly by 2023, as per a statement.
It will produce 40 billion capsules annually and will also have a research and development centre adjoining it, it said, adding that pharma and nutraceutical companies domestically and abroad will form the clients.
Officials from ACG signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra for Rs 600 crore investment in the backward Marathwada region of the state, as per the statement. The state government has accorded it the status of a 'mega project'.
Our vision to be a future-ready solutions provider to the pharma industry anywhere in the world and our proposed investment of approximately USD 100 million (over Rs 600 crore) in this state-of-the-art plant, is an integral part of ACG's mission to double our capsule manufacturing capacity to 240 billion capsules a year," ACG Managing Director Karan Singh said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU