Ola elevates Balachandar N as Group Chief People Officer

-
ALSO READ
Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market
Ola says it got 100,000 bookings for electric scooter within 24 hours
Ola's electric scooter receives 100,000 bookings within first 24 hours
Ola Electric launches Ola S1 scooter, prices start at Rs 99,999
Ola Electric ties up with banks, fin institutions for loans to customers
-
Ride hailing platform Ola has said it has elevated Balachandar N as its Group Chief People Officer.
Balachandar was the acting Group CPO (Chief People Officer) for the past four months.
In an e-mail to employees, Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said: "Bala has been our acting Group CPO for the past four months. Bala has raised the bar on execution in HR. The all-women factory, the scale-up of our sales, ops and GTM (go to market) orgs across our consumer businesses, and an increased pace of hiring across key tech orgs are key contributions of the HR team in the past couple of quarters".
He added that the company's headcount has gone up from 4,500 to 8,000 in the last five months, given the growth across all businesses.
"I am delighted to announce that he will be assuming the Group CPO role permanently and will continue to provide HR leadership across all our businesses.
"We're amongst the largest mobility platforms in the world and continue to attract top global talent as we build a fast paced and impact focused org across our businesses including Mobility, EVs, Vehicle Commerce, Quick Commerce, and Financial Services. Bala and the HR team will be key to accelerating this so we can realise the opportunities that lie ahead," he said.
An Ola spokesperson confirmed the development.
Earlier this month, Ola had announced key leadership appointments across its financial services, electric mobility and vehicles sales businesses.
PV Harinarayan has joined as Vice President Lending at Ola Financial Services, while V Ramesh has joined as Head of Operations at Ola Futurefactory.
Priteesh Mahajan has been named as Head of Two-wheeler Programme Management and Product Planning at Ola Electric.
Over the past few months, Ola has also seen a number of exits of senior executives, including that of Swayam Saurabh (Ola Chief Financial Officer) and Gaurav Porwal (Chief Operating Officer) and Sandeep Chowdhury (General Counsel).
These exits come ahead of Ola's plans to go for an initial public offering (IPO).
In October, Ola had also restructured the organisation and expanded roles for some of its top leaders.
The Bengaluru-based company has made many appointments as well, including that of Arun Sirdeshmukh (Ola Cars CEO) and Vinay Bhopatkar (Head of Delivery business).
Ola has also been accelerating hiring across all levels to build a deep bench strength of talent and leadership pipeline across roles, strengthening the company's world-leading capabilities in AI, big data & analytics, app development and IoT, digital and software technologies that have been built on the back of its existing businesses.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU