ACME joins hand with UNSOPS & IFU for 250 MW solar project

-
ALSO READ
ACME Solar to sell 50% stake in 900 Mw solar plant to Norway's Scatec
ACME Solar plans to invest $2.5 billion in Oman green ammonia unit
Shadow over solar power
PLI scheme, basic customs duty: Only flickering benefits for solar power
Adani Solar Energy commissions 150 MW solar power project in Kutchh
-
Gurgaon based solar power project developer ACME signed a shareholders’ agreement with UNOPS S3i and IFU for developing a 250-megawatt (Mw) solar power plant located in the Rajasthan state of India.
The total value of the project is close to US$ 200 million, of which about a quarter would be financed through equity contributions by the three co-investors, ACME said in a statement.
The 250 MW project was won by ACME in 2019 at a tariff of Rs 2.48 per unit.
S3i is a fund by UNOPS or United Nations Office for Project Services for investing in projects affordable housing, renewable energy, and health, and innovation.
IFU is a Danish investment fund for developing countries. IFU provides risk capital to companies operating in developing countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and parts of Europe. Investments are made on commercial terms in the form of equity, loans, and guarantees.
"ACME will jointly develop world-class Solar plants using the experiences of our partners in social impact measurement while optimizing operations and energy generation. This partnership is a key milestone towards ACME’s vision for developing a portfolio of 25 GW of RE projects which comes in line with India’s plans to achieve 450 GW of RE power by 2030.” said Manoj Upadhyay, Founder, and Chairman, ACME Group.
Last week, Norwegian renewable major Scatec entered into an agreement with Gurgaon based ACME Solar to pick up 50 per cent stake in 900 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan. ACME had won this project at record low tariff of Rs 2.44 per unit in 2018.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU