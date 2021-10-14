Actis to infuse $850 million into sustainable infra projects in India

-
ALSO READ
Tata Realty buys out Actis in Mumbai IT park for undisclosed sum
HG Infra Engineering soars 19% on robust March quarter results
Shapoorji Pallonji housing platform Joyville's property sales double
Piyush Goyal reviews 59 issues in critical infrastructure projects
GMR Infra Q4 loss lowers to Rs 725 crore; gross revenue at Rs 2,321 Cr
-
Sustainable infrastructure-focused investment firm Actis on Thursday said it will more than double its investments in the country by infusing USD 850 million in projects over the next five years.
The investment will be done from a USD 6-billion global fund, which achieved its final close on Thursday, according to an official statement.
Actis has invested USD 800 million in Indian renewables projects in the past seven years to establish Ostro Energy and Sprng Energy with three gigawatts (GW) of solar and wind power capacity, it said.
"We are committed to the Indian renewable sector and will continue to be a leading investor in Indian green energy," its Partner and Asia Head (Energy) Sanjiv Agarwal said.
The London-based firm announced the close of 'Actis Energy 5' on Thursday, which represents USD 6 billion of investable capital, including USD 4.7 billion of fund commitments plus co-investments opportunities, as per the statement.
The fund has already allocated capital of USD 4 billion to energy transition opportunities through control investments in power generation and distribution businesses, it added.
The fundraising saw sizeable limited partners' re-ups as well as new commitments from a high-quality, diversified investor base, the statement said.
It added that the LP base includes pension funds, insurance companies, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and other investors from across the globe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU