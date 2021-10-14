NLC India commences coal supply to NTPC's power plant in Odisha

-
NLC India on Thursday said it has commenced coal supply to NTPC's power plant at Darlipali in Odisha from its Talabira project in the eastern state.
The development assumes significance in the wake of various power plants in the country grappling with coal shortages.
"Adding to coal stock of NTPC, lignite company @nlcindialimited's Talabira Project has commenced supplies to NTPC Darlipali. Moreover, dispatch to NTPC Lara is also expected to commence soon," NLC India Ltd said in a tweet.
State-owned NLC India this week said it is making efforts to ramp up coal output from one of its mines in Odisha to up to 10 million tonnes per annum this year.
The company aims to increase coal production to up to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) from next year onwards, according to a regulatory filing.
NLC India said it has taken steps to achieve the target of six MTPA, from its original schedule of four MTPA during the current year. Considering the high demand for coal, the company is making all-out efforts to augment the coal production of Talabira mine up to 10 MTPA for the current year and up to 20 MTPA from the next year onwards.
This will not only provide fuel security to end-use plants but also make available coal in the market, it added.
State-owned NLC India is a 'Navratna' enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal.
