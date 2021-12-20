Adani bags Rs 17,000 crore e-way, country's largest PPP project

-
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Monday said it has received the letter of award from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority to implement three major stretches of the greenfield Ganga Expressway.
In a statement, the company also said the project cost is over Rs 17,000 crore and this is India’s largest-ever expressway project awarded to a private company under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework.
It further said AEL will construct three groups of the access-controlled six-lane expressway, expandable to eight lanes in Uttar Pradesh and the concession period will be 30 years.
The Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, which will connect Meerut with Prayagraj, will be India's longest expressway to be implemented on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis.
Of its 594-km length, AEL will build 464 km from Budaun to Prayagraj, which comprises 80 per cent of the expressway project, the statement said.
“India is building at a record pace the road infrastructure it needs for its development and we are delighted to play a role in building a network of world-class road connectivity all across the nation,” said K P Maheshwari, CEO, Road Business. “This Letter of Award to build the Ganga Expressway, India’s longest, is further evidence of the Adani Group’s ability and speed of execution in managing complex, world-class infrastructure projects for the nation.”
Adani Enterprises Ltd is the flagship company of the Adani Group. Over the years, Adani Enterprises has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building, and divesting them into separate listed entities.
