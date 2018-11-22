Adani Enterprises announces incorporation of wholly-owned arm Mundra Copper

-
ALSO READ
Adani Group shares gain; Adani Transmission zooms 40% in two days
Adani Group shares in focus; Adani Power, Adani Enterprises up over 8%
Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Enterprises zoom over 70% in July
Adani Transmission Q2 net profit up 43% to Rs 950 million; income rises 94%
Adani Gas jumps 44% in three days; market cap hits Rs 100 billion
-
Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned arm Mundra Copper Ltd.
"Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) namely, 'Mundra Copper Ltd' (MCL) on November 22," the company informed the BSE in a filing.
MCL, it said, is yet to commence its business operations.
MCL was "incorporated by Adani Enterprises Ltd, for developing, operating and maintaining of copper smelter plant," the filing said.
Adani Group is one of the country's leading business houses with revenue of over USD 11 billion, according to its website.
Founded in 1988, Adani has grown to become a global integrated infrastructure player with businesses in key industry verticals -- resources, logistics, energy and agro.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU