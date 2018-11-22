Adani Enterprises announces incorporation of wholly-owned arm Mundra Copper

Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday announced the incorporation of a wholly-owned arm Ltd.

MCL, it said, is yet to commence its business operations.

is one of the country's leading business houses with revenue of over USD 11 billion, according to its website.

Founded in 1988, Adani has grown to become a global integrated infrastructure player with businesses in key industry verticals -- resources, logistics, energy and agro.