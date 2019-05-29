Adani Enterprises' Q4 net profit up 47% at Rs 266 cr on energy biz volumes

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 266 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4), a rise of 46.9 per cent from Rs 181 crore in the year ago period, on the back of growth in volumes of mine developer-cum-operator (MDO), integrated manufacturing (ICM) and segments.

The total consolidated income in Q4FY19 stood at Rs 13,473 crore, compared to Rs 10,548 crore in the year ago period. "The figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 represent the difference between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and the unaudited published year-to-date figures up to the third quarter of the financial year, which were subjected to limited review," AEL said.

volumes increased by 90 per cent to 3.68 million metric tonnes (mmt) in Q4FY19 from 1.94 mmt in the year ago period. ICM volumes increased by 53 per cent to 24.68 mmt, compared to 16.13 mmt in the year ago period. On the other hand, AEL's volume increased by 29 per cent to 260 Mw, up from 202 Mw in the corresponding period of FY18.

AEL registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 506 crore for entire FY19, down from Rs 594 crore in the previous year. Total consolidated income stood at Rs 40,951 crore at the end of FY19, up from Rs 36,516 crore last year.

On a standalone basis, AEL registered a net profit of Rs 331 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 (Q4), compared to Rs 61 crore for the same period last year. Adani Enterprises saw its standalone total income in Q4 stand at Rs 5,369 crore, compared to Rs 3,048 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the full financial year 2018-19, AEL's standalone net profit stood at Rs 487 crore, compared to Rs 197 crore in 2017-18, while its standalone total income was Rs 15,924 crore in FY19, compared to Rs 10,154 crore in FY18.

Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group said, "Adani Enterprises continues to focus on incubating businesses of national importance, building second generation infrastructure and utilities. A stable government emphasising on policy initiatives paves way for growth opportunities across sectors. Our endeavour is to establish businesses of the future, creating better value for the stakeholders in long term."

Board of Directors of AEL recommended a dividend of Rs 0.40 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19, apart from recommending enabling resolutions for seeking shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore of funds. The company plans to raise the amount through instruments such as issue of equity shares or convertible bonds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) or GDR or ADR or FCCBs or FCEBs or Convertible Securities or Other Equity Instruments, it stated.