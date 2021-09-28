Adani Group acquires 10% stake in CSC SPV's Grameen eStore

-
ALSO READ
Hitachi's acquisition of GlobalLogic a bump up for Indian E&RD segment
Byju's acquires Aakash Educational Services for $1 billion over Zoom call
Toshiba activist investor Oasis unimpressed by CVC's $20 billion offer
Toshiba board planned to oust CEO before $20 billion buyout offer: report
Private equity, VC investments rise 64% to $8.3 bln in March qtr: Report
-
Indian conglomerate Adani Group has acquired a 10 per cent stake in government promoted CSC SPV's e-commerce subsidiary CSC Grameen eStore.
CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said the association with Adani Group will help meet the financial requirements of village-level entrepreneurs (VLE), who manage e-stores that provide groceries, consumer durables, automobiles etc in rural areas and small towns.
When contacted, Adani Capital MD and CEO Gaurav Gupta said the government through the CSC network has played a pivotal role in making available products and services to every Indian, even in the remotest areas.
"This is a small but strategic investment for us and shows our commitment to the rural commerce model. We will jointly work with the Government to enhance product offerings and also provide credit through our NBFC arm Adani Capital and thereby support micro-entrepreneurs in rural India," Gupta said.
The government holds a golden share in the CSC SPV, while banking companies are major investors in the organisation with Punjab National Bank holding the majority stake.
"The association with Adani Group will help VLEs in getting access to finance their business. Adani Capital will provide financial products with this association. It will boost the business of VLEs running Grameen stores," Tyagi said.
CSC SPV created the CSC Grameen e-store in which Tata Digital bought 5 per cent a year ago, HDFC bank 1.5 per cent and Adani Group being the latest investor.
Tyagi said that the transaction is complete now.
CSC Grameen e-store currently serves over 10,000 PIN codes across all states and union territories.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU