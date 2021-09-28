Videocon case: Sebi slaps Rs 75 lakh fine on Venugopal Dhoot, two entities

-
ALSO READ
Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot moves NCLAT against Deloitte, CoC and Vedanta
Sebi fines 8 entities for fraudulent trade in shares of Videocon Industries
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets
Sebi penalises 2 Videocon promoter cos for violating insider trading norms
Videocon Industries case: NCLAT adjourns hearing till September 20
-
Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday imposed fines totalling Rs 75 lakh on industrialist Venugopal Dhoot and two other entities for insider trading activities in the shares of Videocon Industries.
Besides Dhoot, who was the managing director of the company, the watchdog has slapped penalties on the company's two promoters -- Videocon Realty and Infrastructures Ltd and Electroparts (India) Pvt Ltd. Electroparts was earlier known as Shree Dhoot Trading and Agencies.
The violations of insider trading norms happened in 2017.
"Noticees being insiders had executed off market transactions while in possession of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI)," Sebi said.
Investigation in the scrip of Videocon was carried out between April-September 2017.
The information with respect to classification of Videocon's loan account as NPA by Dena Bank was likely to materially affect the price of Videocon Industries and it was considered as UPSI.
The period of UPSI was March 1, 2017 to May 9, 2017.
The two promoter entities had either pledged their shares or transferred their shares of Videocon Industries to other entities during UPSI period. The authorised representative, Venugopal Dhoot was an insider and traded on behalf of the two promoter companies who were also insiders during the UPSI period.
For violation of market norms, they are facing a fine of Rs 25 lakh each.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU