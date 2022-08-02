Adani group enters industrial 5G spectrum space, to develop super app

The will digitally integrate its businesses, link data centres, build globally largest industrial cloud operations and develop a super app to offer a suite of services across its 400-million customer base, the group said on Tuesday.

The announced its foray in industrial 5G space after acquiring 400 MHz of spectrum in the 5G airwaves auction that concluded on Monday. The group acquired spectrum worth Rs 212 crore in millimetre wave (26 GHz) band.

The newly acquired is expected to help create a unified digital platform that will accelerate the pace and scale of the Adani Group’s digitisation of its core infrastructure, primary industry and B2C business portfolio.

The acceleration of digital enablement will have material long-term improvement in the rate of return on assets, it said. “Acquiring 400MHz of spectrum is the group’s first step in integrating its digital infrastructure portfolio, which includes data centres, terrestrial fibre and submarine cables, industrial cloud, AI innovation labs, cybersecurity and superapps,” it added.

“The Adani Group’s foray into the industrial 5G space will allow our portfolio to offer a set of new add-on services that capitalises on all the other digital segments we are building...We believe the next data surge will be created more by machines than by people as all devices get interconnected. This data will need to be streamed, stored, processed, and analysed by other machines in real time and this capability will change every single industry. It will help build a set of services that the market cannot even fully conceptualize today. This volume will be exponentially higher and generated at the edges, especially in a country like India, where the Tier 2 and 3 cities are witnessing the fastest all-round growth,” group chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.