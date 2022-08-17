JUST IN
Shareholders may vote on splitting chairman posts at Tata Sons & Trusts
Adani Logistics acquires inland container depot for Rs 835 crore
State Bank of India launches first branch dedicated to start-ups
Bajaj Electricals elevates Anuj Poddar as Managing Director, CEO
Future Consumer Ltd defaults on Rs 52-crore debenture repayments
IKEA's retail operator to invest 500 mn euros to open city centre in Noida
Teenagers' share in India's gig sector grows 8 times in last 4 yrs: Report
Mahanagar Gas cuts PNG and CNG prices on higher supply from govt
Embassy REIT has delivered 50% total returns since listing: Vikaash Khdloya
SpiceJet settles dispute with lessor, seeks Rs 200-cr loan to clear dues
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Shareholders may vote on splitting chairman posts at Tata Sons & Trusts
Business Standard

Adani group gets provisional approvals for renewable energy projects in SL

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind power projects in northern province for an investment of over $ 500 million, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara announced

Topics
Adani Green Energy | India's renewable energy | sri lanka

IANS  |  Colombo 

Adani group, adani enterprises
Representative Image

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind power projects in northern province for an investment of over $ 500 million, Sri Lanka's Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara has announced.

 

 

Wijesekara said in a tweet that he met officials of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) and Sustainable Development Authority on Tuesday to discuss the progress of renewable energy projects.

Adani Green Energy was issued provisional approvals for two wind projects of 286 MW in Mannar and 234 MW in Pooneryn for an Investment of over $500 million, he added.

"21 of 46 Projects that were delayed due to CEB Act amendments will enter into PP agreements next week. 26 Renewable proposals from EOIs that were given Provisional Approvals to be expedited with Grid clearance and transmission plans and other proposals to be evaluated within 30 days," the minister said in another tweet.

--IANS

sfl/shs

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Adani Green Energy

First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 08:53 IST

`
.