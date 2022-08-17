Adani Logistics acquires inland container depot for Rs 835 crore

has acquired the ‘Tumb’ inland container depot in Vapi, Gujarat, from Navkar Corporation for Rs 835 crore. ICD Tumb is one of the largest inland container depots in India.

Located between Hazira port and the Nhava Sheva ports, it has a capacity of 0.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The deal is subject to customary regulatory and lenders’ approvals and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022-23.