Adani group overtakes Tata's as India's most valuable conglomerate

Gautam Adani’s red-hot streak on continues with his group of toppling the Tata group to become India’s most valuable conglomerate. At Friday’s close, the market value of all listed stocks of the stood at Rs 22.27 trillion (about $278 billion), higher than Tata group’s Rs 20.77 trillion ($260 billion). The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group is in the third position with a market capitalisation (market cap/value) of Rs 17.16 trillion ($220 billion).

The market value of the Ahmedabad-based group is for its nine listed firms starting with the family name Adani and also for the recently-acquired Ambuja Cements and ACC.

In comparison, the Tata group has 27 listed companies, wherein Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) accounts for 53 per cent of the group’s market cap. Mukesh Ambani group has nine listed companies, but Reliance Industries (RIL) accounts for 98.5 per cent of the group’s market cap. The oil-to-telecom major, RIL, is also India’s most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 16.91 trillion followed by India’s largest software exporter (market cap Rs 11 trillion).

The Adani group’s wealth is well dividend among its group firms, with Adani Transmission being the most-valued firm at Rs 4.57 trillion, accounting for only a fifth of the group market cap. Adani Transmission is India’s eighth most valued firm after State Bank of India (market cap of Rs 5.01 trillion) and ahead of Bajaj Finance’s Rs 4.41 trillion).

The strong performance of stocks in the last one year has also lifted Gautam Adani's global ranking. On Friday, Gautam Adani’s ranking climbed to number two on the world’s richest list with a networth of $150 billion. He has dislodged Amazon’s Jeff Bezos from the number two slot. Tesla's Elon Musk is sitting pretty at number one with a networth of $264 billion, according to Bloomberg data.





stocks account for nearly 8% of India's total mcap Group Listed firms Mcap (Rs trillion) Contribution of top firm to group mcap (%) Adani* 9 22.27 20.51 Tata 27 20.77 52.99 Reliance 9 17.16 98.52 All listed 3610 279.68 3.9 Note: * Includes Ambuja Cements and ACC Source: Bloomberg; Compiled by BS Research Bureau

The gap between Mukesh Ambani and Adani has widened by 40 per cent. Ambani, with a networth of $91 billion, is currently ranked eighth in the world.

Adani group stocks have been on a tear this year. With share prices of four more than doubling—Adani Power is up 3.9 times followed by Adani Transmission, which is up by 2.4 times, even in a weak and volatile market backdrop. On other hand, RIL has gained 5.5 per cent and has declined nearly 20 per cent.

The meteoric rise in shares of Adani has largely been on account of valuation expansion and not so much on the back of earnings growth. Stocks like Adani Total Gas and Adani Green trade at over 700 times their earnings, while Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission trade at over 400 times. By comparison, RIL and command a price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of less than 30 times. This despite, the annual revenues of seven Adani firms being only a fraction that of RIL and the combined topline of listed Tata group companies.

The seven listed Adani group companies (excluding Ambuja Cements and ACC) reported combined revenue of Rs 2.02 trillion and net profit of Rs 13,423 crore in FY22.

In comparison, Tata Group’s listed companies’ combined consolidated revenue and net profit was Rs 8.6 trillion and Rs 74,523 crore in FY22, respectively. RIL, on the other hand, reported consolidated revenue of Rs 7.4 trillion and net profit of Rs 60,705 crore last fiscal.

Ambuja and ACC’s combined revenue and net profit was Rs 29,900 crore and Rs 2,780 crore, respectively, for CY2021. The acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC is expected to add around 15-20 per cent to Adani Group’s combined earnings in FY23.





(As on Sept 16) Mcap (Rs Cr) CMP (Rs) Chg YTD (%) Chg 1Yr (%) Adani Transmission 456,766 4,094.75 135.2 113.7 Adani Enterprises 422,051 3,702.20 116.6 146.3 Adani Total Gas 388,101 3,528.80 104.9 146.0 Adani Green 366,957 2,316.60 74.1 98.1 Adani Ports 198,183 938.20 28.5 21.9 Adani Power 149,553 387.75 288.9 293.5 Adani Wilmar 93,830 721.95 - - 2,075,441 Ambuja Cements 102,519 516.30 36.8 20.0 ACC 49,103 2,614.80 17.9 7.7 Total 2,227,063 Adani Wilmar listed in February 2022 Source: Bloomberg/Exchange Compiled by BS Research Bureau

Starting his business journey as a trader from Ahmedabad, Gautam Adani, the 60-year founder of the Adani Group, diversified rapidly into various businesses. The group's first major infrastructure project was a sea port in Mundra in Gujarat. It later expanded to have several sea ports across India. Today, the group has interests in logistics including airports, shipping and rail, besides, in electricity generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, among other sectors.

Most of Adani group’s acquisitions were made in the last five years including six airports from the Indian government and Mumbai International Airport from the GVK group. In May this year, the Adani family (none of the listed entities), pipped the Aditya Birla group owned UltraTech and JSW Cement to acquire Ambuja Cements for $6.5 billion in cash from Holcim. Last month, the group surprised everyone by acquiring a promoter entity (holds about 30 per cent) of NDTV, a television network, and making an open offer to minority shareholders. In June this year, Adani announced a charity initiative of Rs 60,000 crore for healthcare, education and environment.

In the next five years, the Adani group is expected to invest $55 billion in a number of infrastructure and renewable energy projects, while the Tatas are planning to invest $90 billion. The Mukesh Ambani led RIL is expected to invest $75 billion by 2027 including in the rollout of 5G network.