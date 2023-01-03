Adani to pay Rs 26 cr to NDTV open offer sellers, match payment to founders

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani group, on Tuesday said that it would pay Rs 48.65 more per share to investors who had tendered their shares in the recent open offer by the conglomerate for additional stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). The open offer had begun on November 22 and concluded on December 5 and had seen investors tender a total of 5.32 million shares or a third of the open offer size of 16.7 million shares for Rs 294 apiece.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 18:58 IST
