Adani Ports Q3 net profit declines 6% to Rs 1,478.76 cr, revenue flat

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports' net profit jumps 77% to Rs 1,342 crore in June quarter
Adani Ports to exit Myanmar investment by June next year
APSEZ cargo handling jumps 35% to 234.3 MT during April-December
Adani Ports second quarter net profit falls 30.5% to Rs 968.34 crore
150-fold spike in warehousing space to expand logistics pie for Adani Ports
-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations was nearly flat at Rs 3,797 crore as against Rs 3,746 crore a year ago.
The company's total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,738.86 crore compared to Rs 2,258.62 crore in the same period a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU