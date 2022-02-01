Adani Ports Q3 net profit declines 6% to Rs 1,478.76 cr, revenue flat

Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 6.20 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations was nearly flat at Rs 3,797 crore as against Rs 3,746 crore a year ago.

The company's total expenses during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,738.86 crore compared to Rs 2,258.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

