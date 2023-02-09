JUST IN
Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter
Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick
MSCI to announce changes to free float status of few Adani Group securities
Fire breaks out at HDFC Bank in Greater Kailash, no casualty reported
2,500 IT freshers to be given pink slips for failing screening test: Report
ONGC Videsh eyes oil, gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America, says MD
Thums Up, Maaza to go global as Coca Cola bets on 'Indian' flavours
MSCI receives feedback; to do free float review of Adani Group securities
Compass Group's Elior India acquisition stalled due to governance glitches
Pennar Industries' PAT up by 97.2% at Rs 21 crores in December quarter
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Subscribers leave Disney+ Hotstar; paid user base falls 6% in Dec quarter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Adani Wilmar's Solan facility raided for alleged GST violations: Report

Adani Wilmar had failed to deposit GST collection for "several years" and this reportedly led to the inspection

Topics
Adani Wilmar | GST | Himachal Pradesh

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

adani group
Photo: Bloomberg

A unit of Adani Wilmar in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh was raided by the Himachal Pradesh State Excise Department, according to a report by the Indian Express (IE). The officials inspected a carrying and forward unit of the company.

The company had failed to deposit Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection for 'several years' and this reportedly led to the inspection. According to IE, the officials checked the company's accounts and goods. A report will be prepared and future action will be decided based on it.

This comes just days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has close ties with Gautam Adani. Currently, the Adani Group's retail arm is also engaged in a standoff with truck operators. The company had shut down two cement plants after the transporters increased freight rates.

Earlier this week, Adai Wilmar recorded a 16.4 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 246.16 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY23).

The joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar Group had reported a loss to the tune of Rs 9.11 crore in Q3FY22 and a profit of Rs 14.70 crore in Q2FY23. The firm also saw its volumes grow by 16 per cent and revenue increase by 7.4 per cent to Rs 15,438.05 crore in Q3FY23.

"This (volume growth) was achieved on the back of the large opportunity available in the packaged food industry, well supported by our portfolio of premium and popular brands, pan-India distribution, and manufacturing facilities across the length and breadth of the country," the company said in its release.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Wilmar

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 14:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.