Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process
Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process

Warns it will seek intervention if RCap's Administrator ignores its demand for additional info on the company

Aditya Birla Capital | Reliance Captial | Reliance Nippon

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Aditya Birla Finance Q3 consolidated net doubles to Rs 577 cr

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, a late bidder for the Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company (RNLIC), has threatened to seek the intervention of regulators and courts if its demand for additional information about the company is ignored by Reliance Capital's Administrator.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 14:47 IST

