Advent International to buy Indian snacks maker DFM Foods for Rs 1,178 cr

Private equity firm is buying Indian snacks maker DFM Foods Ltd (manufacturer of Crax branded snacks) in a deal that will see existing investor WestBridge Capital exiting the company.

Advent has agreed to acquire almost 68% of DFM Foods from promoters and WestBridge for Rs 851.67 crore ($118.8 million) and has made an open offer to buy up to 26 per cent from the company's public shareholders, the Indian company said in a stock-exchange filing.

Advent is making the open offer at Rs 249.50 per share. That's 7.66% discount to the company's closing share price of Rs 270.20 on the BSE on Monday. The open offer will cost Advent Rs 326.11 crore. The PE firm will spend around Rs 1,178 crore (about $164 million) to own 94 per cent in Delhi-based DFM Foods.

WestBridge had first invested in DFM in 2014 and owns a 24.8 per cent stake. In September last year, VCCircle had reported that DFM was planning to raise capital via a share sale to scout for acquisitions.

For Advent, this is the second India deal in less than a week. Last week, the PE firm agreed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in non-bank lender Aditya Birla Capital Ltd along with Premji Invest.

Excluding these two deals, Advent has invested nearly $1 billion in India since 2007.