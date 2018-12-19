After 25 years in India, Coca-Cola is getting ready to reinvent itself

Back in 1993, on the day of Dussehra, while the rest of India was celebrating the triumph of good over evil, a small group was sequestered in Agra and in no mood for distraction. That group was putting together the blueprint of Coca-Cola’s relaunch in the country after a break of over a decade.

The challenge was simpler compared to the context today — consumer cohorts were less disaggregated, competition was less intense and media less fragmented. Twenty-five years on, Coca-Cola is involved in a new search — that of a new identity to bolster its presence ...