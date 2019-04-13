Meet Ajoyendra Mukherjee, the techie who imbibed human touch at TCS

When Ajoyendra (Ajoy) Mukherjee talks about his plans post retirement on April 30, you will notice a striking resemblance with the plot of Swedish author Jonas Jonasson's bestseller — The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared.

The book’s fictitious protagonist Allan Karlsson walks away from his old-age home on his 100th birthday to travel across the globe, simply because he didn’t feel old enough. So will Mukherjee, except he’ll just turn 60 and leave behind a 39-year-old legacy with software giant Tata Consultancy Services ...