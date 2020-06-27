After HUL, now L'Oreal to also drop 'fair' and 'white' from skincare brands

Global skincare brands are doing away with "fair" and "white" from their labels. L'Oreal, the world's biggest cosmetics company, said it would remove words "white", "fair" and "light" from its skincare products.

The move came a day after Unilever made a similar announcement amid growing criticism. The Indian subsidiary, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) stopped using the word 'Fair' in the flagship brand 'Fair & Lovely' with a "more inclusive vision of beauty". The brand was committed to celebrating all skin tones, HUL said.

HUL announced the rebranding of its flagship brand Fair & Lovely. Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and HUL expects to change the name in the next few months.





Unilever and L'Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in India and other Asian, African, and Caribbean countries.

L'Oreal's products include Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.