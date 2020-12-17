JUST IN
Shapoorji Pallonji Group cites ex-facie breach in Cyrus Mistry ouster

After payments, WhatsApp to roll out insurance and pension products

The messaging service app, backed by tech giant Facebook, is working in collaboration with financial institutions on pilots of micro insurance, and micro pension products

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

WhatsApp, Facebook,
It is partnering with the SBI General Insurance to offer consumers health insurance products.

After receiving approval to go live on the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI) Unified Payment Interface (UPI) last month, WhatsApp is now planning to roll out insurance and pension products by the end of the year.
The messaging service app, backed by tech giant Facebook, is working in collaboration with financial institutions on pilots of micro insurance, and micro pension products. It is partnering with the SBI General Insurance to offer consumers health insurance products.
First Published: Thu, December 17 2020. 01:05 IST

