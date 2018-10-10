After sending 3 directors to custody, SC seals 9 Amrapali group properties

The on Wednesday directed sealing of seven properties of the at Noida and Greater Noida where the documents related to its 46 group are kept.

A Bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar saying that after sealing of these properties, its keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.





ALSO READ: SC sends 3 Amrapali directors to custody, wants all documents handed over

The court had on Tuesday sent three directors of the group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group to forensic auditors.