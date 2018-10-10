JUST IN
Business Standard

After sending 3 directors to custody, SC seals 9 Amrapali group properties

SC has also sent 3 directors of the group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

supreme court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed sealing of seven properties of the Amrapali group at Noida and Greater Noida where the documents related to its 46 group companies are kept.

A Bench of Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud also ordered sealing of two properties of the group at Rajgir and Buxar in Bihar saying that after sealing of these properties, its keys be handed over to the registrar of the apex court.

ALSO READ: SC sends 3 Amrapali directors to custody, wants all documents handed over

The court had on Tuesday sent three directors of the group to police custody, directing them to hand over all the documents of the 46 group companies to forensic auditors.

First Published: Wed, October 10 2018. 16:09 IST

