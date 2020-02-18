JUST IN
Flurry of tax notices puts private companies' directors in a spot of bother
AGR dues: Will wait to hear from DoT, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"In light of court's orders, the depart­ment is engaging with telcos after the reviews and I will wait to hear from the department to take a position," said Sitharaman.

BS Reporter 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sithara­man | Photo: Sanjay K Sharma

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithara­man said her ministry would wait to take a view on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue after hearing from the telecom department. “In light of court’s orders, the depart­ment is engaging with telcos after the reviews and I will wait to hear from the department to take a position,” said Sitharaman. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank was closely monitoring the fallout of the crisis on lenders by way of a default, if any, by telcos.
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 01:23 IST

